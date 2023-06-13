Special guest, Ryan Boyer (at podium), Business Manager of the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council, spoke at a pre-Father's Day event at City Hall, sponsored by Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson. --submitted photo/Vincent Thompson.
Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson of the 2nd-Councilmatic District (at podium) addresses a group of 25 "hard-working, outstanding and dedicated" fathers from the Philadelphia area.--Submitted photo/Vincent Thompson.
Sherry Stone
TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
South Philly father, screen-writer, actor and producer, Derrell Lawrence, has a new movie, "Life Isn't Fair," premiering at the Ritz-Five in center city, June 26th.
In addition to the traditional Father’s Day barbecues, ties, cards, and balloons, they will receive from family -- 25 outstanding fathers were awarded City Council citations at a Pre-Father’s Day event at City Hall, Tuesday.
“It’s a great opportunity to celebrate Father’s Day,” said Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, who has sponsored the event each year since he was elected in 2012. He added, “It is important to highlight the contributions of fathers and the work they are doing here in the city of Philadelphia.
Winners are selected from all parts of the city, but primarily from Johnson’s 2nd-Councilmatic District. He serves parts of South Philadelphia, Southwest Philadelphia and Center City – including the Navy Yard, the Sports Complexes, the Kimmel Center area and the Marian Anderson House vicinities. Spokesperson Vincent Thompson said that Johnson chooses some winners as he meets them along the way -- and some are recommended from Philadelphian’s who contact his office.
Johnson praised the winners as “outstanding and hard-working” fathers. “We have events for Women’s History Month and Mother’s Day—but this time you are going to put your feet up and relax,” he said.
Walt Wilson, a manager at Foot Locker, is the father of six children, received a citation this year. He also has two grandchildren – a two-year-old and a new Father’s Day present – a one-month-old grandbaby.
Radee Hammett, 38, who also received a citation, is the father of two children ages 10 and 13. Hammett runs a non-profit called, “The Awakening Agency,” which helps men and women returning from incarceration, with housing, hygiene, healthcare and employment. “I am so proud of him,” said his mom, Zelma Brantley. “Every opportunity I get to support him—I’m here,” she said.
Martino Fleming, 42, is the father of three girls and two boys – ages 23, 18, 16 and 11 -- and is married to Tameka Fleming. Sometimes known as “ D.J. Marty Geez,” Fleming has an international D.J. business, and he also works for a screen-printing company. His father, Darrel Coleman was thrilled that his son was recognized. Coleman’s advice to other fathers: “Stay positive, stay encouraging- and continue to be leaders in your families and communities.” Fleming’s son, Shawn Fleming, said, “The citation is well-deserved. He did everything he could to make sure that we were on the right path.”
Joseph Bryant, an outstanding father, lost one son 13 years ago. He and his wife, LaDawn Bryant, also have two daughters; He is a 19-year veteran of SEPTA and runs a small business on the side. “Strength verses weakness – make weakness your strength,” is the advice he would like to share with other fathers.
Ryan Boyer was a special guest at this year’s Father’s Day event. Boyer was the first African-American to be elected business manager of the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council in November, 2021. The umbrella organization represents over 50 member local unions that work in the construction industry in the Greater Philadelphia region.
“This is about supporting one another,” said Johnson. “Sometimes it seems that we have two strikes against us – we are African-American and we are male,” he said. “It is a myth that we are always absent – it is a myth that we ain’t taking care of our children,” said Johnson, who is married with two children, ages 6 and 8. “We are showing up and showing out for our children.”
Other citation winners included Sylvester Mobley, a father or three children, ages 20, 17 and 8. He is a managing partner for a venture capital firm, and he serves on the committee of Philadelphia Community Stakeholders. As a father, he has learned that “each child is different—and we are all learning everyday.”
Ishmail Shahid, is an accountant and entrepreneur, and has four sons and one grandson. Citation- awardee William Dunbar of Dunbar and Associates, says, “I try to make sure my boys are on the straight and narrow.” Honoree Michael Banks’ daughter, 22-year-old MacKencie Banks, said she plans to spend Father’s Day with her dad and maybe take him out to dinner. Honoree, Derrell Lawrence, is the father of two, and is a South-Philly screen-writer, producer and actor. He has a new movie, “Life Isn’t Fair,” premiering at the Ritz Five Theater, 214 Walnut Street in Philadelphia, soon; There will be a red-carpet event for the film on June 26th. Stars will include Sean Blackmon, Clifton Powell, and Felicia “Snoop” Pearson.
Additional honorees included fathers: Ra-Sean Beyah;Leland Morroccos; Kevin Lewis; Ra-Tah Johnson; Hassaan Williams; Jamar Williams; Darrell O'Conner; Sean Berry; Rasheem Purnell; Dajuan Smith; Ronald Champion; Damond D. Young; Irvin Wallace; David Orphanides; David Elliot, and Joseph Bryant.
