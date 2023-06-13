In addition to the traditional Father’s Day barbecues, ties, cards, and balloons, they will receive from family -- 25 outstanding fathers were awarded City Council citations at a Pre-Father’s Day event at City Hall, Tuesday.

“It’s a great opportunity to celebrate Father’s Day,” said Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, who has sponsored the event each year since he was elected in 2012.  He added, “It is important to highlight the contributions of fathers and the work they are doing here in the city of Philadelphia.

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.