A police car drives with its lights flashing in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Naiser Warren-Robinson TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

It was the middle of sunny day in West Philadelphia when it happened.  “I was sitting with my mother on the front steps,” said Lonnie White, in front of their home in the 800 block of South 58th Street, near Catherine.  “My niece, Paulette Lyneer, was outside with her boyfriend, Isaiah,” he said. “We had a little gardening hose turned on and the water was kind of splashing around and the baby, Shahira, who is just two, was playing just a few steps, away,” said, White.

“Isaiah was standing with this girlfriend and was walking over to his daughter when some guys pulled up across from him and gunned him down right in front her and his daughter,” said White.

