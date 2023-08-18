It was the middle of sunny day in West Philadelphia when it happened. “I was sitting with my mother on the front steps,” said Lonnie White, in front of their home in the 800 block of South 58th Street, near Catherine. “My niece, Paulette Lyneer, was outside with her boyfriend, Isaiah,” he said. “We had a little gardening hose turned on and the water was kind of splashing around and the baby, Shahira, who is just two, was playing just a few steps, away,” said, White.
“Isaiah was standing with this girlfriend and was walking over to his daughter when some guys pulled up across from him and gunned him down right in front her and his daughter,” said White.
The shooting happened Tuesday, afternoon – about 2:15 p.m. Isaiah Roache, 23, was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died just before 3 p.m. No arrests were made, and the investigation is ongoing with the police Homicide Division.
“We are just taking it one day at a time,” said White, adding, “my niece is taking it real hard.” Isaiah was close to his dad and has a sister and an older brother.
White said that Roache had been out of jail for about three weeks, when the group of young men drove up and shot him in front of his home and family. “I don’t know what he might have been into,” said White. “They didn’t say anything,” said White. “Didn’t call his name or anything –no argument, just shot him,” he said.
Roache’s family had a balloon-letting on this block the other day, in his memory, said White. “So many people dying and seems that so many of them are Black men-- it’s ridiculous—and it seems like no one really cares—they don’t get as much attention as say that Eric Irizarry,” the 27-year-old man who shot by police in Kensington, last week.
