The Roots Picnic has been postponed more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it will go on, organizers announced Tuesday. Originally scheduled for late May, the music fest is now set to take place Aug. 1.
In an Instagram post, the Mann Center announced the event’s new date with a flier saying the festival was rescheduled “after much consideration and out of an abundance of caution.” The Roots Picnic website has also been updated to reflect the change.
All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled date, per the festival website and a message show on Ticketmaster, where spots are still available for purchase.
Now in its 13th year, the Roots Picnic is an annual music and culture festival that’s become part of the fabric of Philadelphia. This year’s fest was announced in early February, and boasts a lineup featuring Meek Mill, DaBaby, SWV and Brandy.
The festival will take place at the Mann Center in Fairmount Park, right near West Philly’s Parkside neighborhood. This is only the event’s second year at the outdoor amphitheater — for more than a decade it was held at Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing. That spot is currently closed for construction of the city’s I-95 park cap.
While it is unclear if this date change will affect the festival’s lineup, all previously scheduled acts and events remain listed on the website.
The Roots Picnic is one of many large-scale events that have been canceled or rescheduled around the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Last month, the Penn Relays was canceled for the first time in the event’s 126-year history.
SXSW, the innovation and culture festival in Austin, Texas, where Philadelphia artists and entrepreneurs have built a strong presence, was canceled in early March.
Technical.ly Philly opted to cancel its 10th annual Philly Tech Week, originally planned for April.
And Delaware’s Firefly Festival, which was scheduled for mid-June, has also been canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.