The U.S. government may have missed counting tens of thousands of people in Detroit in the 2020 Census, according to a report released this week by the University of Michigan.
The analysis was spurred by a 31,000 discrepancy between the decennial count and the Census Bureau's 2019 population estimates, a single-year drop one of the report's authors, Jeffery Morenoff, called "highly anomalous and frankly implausible."
After census data was released this summer, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan questioned the results, noting that electric company records showed active contracts for more households than the 2020 Census enumerated.
The University of Michigan study analyzed 10 neighborhoods in the city, comparing census counts with U.S. Postal Service data from June 2020, when the count was taking place. It also used data from a canvass conducted this fall by Wayne State University in five of those neighborhoods.
The analysis found an 8.1 percent undercount of occupied residential units in the areas surveyed. If the rest of the city was similarly miscounted, the mistake would mean tens of thousands of residents were missed, the report said.
Decennial census data is used to determine a decade's worth of congressional apportionment, redistricting and allocation of $1.5 trillion a year in federal funds.
The report follows analyses suggesting the 2020 Census may have undercounted Black people at a significantly higher rate than usual. Around four-fifths of Detroit's population is Black.
At a news conference Thursday, Duggan called the magnitude of the discrepancy "almost beyond belief," and said plans to appeal to the U.S. Commerce Department, which oversees the Census Bureau, and might sue in federal court.
"The U.S. government has inflicted an inequity of monumental proportion on the people of the city of Detroit. All we want as Detroiters is to be counted. They had one job. And they missed by a huge number."
Responding to a query from The Washington Post, the Census Bureau said in a statement that starting next month, tribal, state and local elected officials may request a review of their official 2020 Census counts through a process called count question resolution (CQR).
"While this program does not change the redistricting data, the Census Bureau can correct housing counts by block if we find errors, such as cases with a wrong geographic boundary or addresses accidentally included as duplicates or excluded during processing," the statement said, adding that in the case of errors: "We will issue an errata notice. We will also update the census totals we use to build our population estimates each year."
The bureau also conducts a post-enumeration survey to measure the accuracy of the census by independently surveying a sample of the population. Results are expected in 2022.
But CQR is limited to housing units and group facilities counted in the wrong place or processing errors, and does not address mistakes in the enumeration of residents inside them, said Terri Ann Lowenthal, a consultant on census issues who has advised Detroit during the 2020 count.
"I believe that will be of limited use to remedy Detroit's undercount," she said. "Unquestionably, the Census Bureau needs to do a thorough assessment of how well it carried out the fieldwork," she added. "I think [the bureau] should work with the cities to identify where operations might not have been done well and then figure out a process for improving the accuracy of the numbers."
The study did not find evidence of similar undercounts nationally or in the region.
Duggan blamed the discrepancy on the Trump administration's rush to finish the count earlier than the bureau had planned. After the pandemic delayed the count, the administration pushed for the earlier date, and enumerators going door-to-door across the country said they were pushed to cut corners to close cases on time.
Noting Detroit had the lowest self-response rate in the country, Duggan also blasted the government for sending enumerators to do nonresponse follow-ups in suburbs first and not getting to Detroit until there was no time left.
Arturo Vargas, CEO of the NALEO Educational Fund, called the report "as unsettling as it is unsurprising."
"What's important to me is: Is the Census Bureau going to own up to it?" he said, adding that in cases where errors are found, he hoped the government would adjust the numbers used for federal funding and by policymakers.
