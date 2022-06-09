PHILADELPHIA — Two men are facing murder charges and have been arrested in Viriginia in the death of two innocent bystanders in last weekend's shooting in a busy entertainment district in Philadelphia, officials said Thursday.
The men will be extradited to face charges in Philadelphia and will not be given bail in Saturday night's shooting on South Street, city officials said at a news conference.
Three people died overall. Two of the people killed were bystanders, authorities have said.
Authorities earlier announced two arrests not connected with any of the deaths.
