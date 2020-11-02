Chef Marcus Samuelsson celebrates the variety of Black food. 2B
City and community leaders are reacting after police officers shot and killed a man armed with a knife on Monday in West Philadelphia.
This week in History
Weather by NBC10
Most Popular
Articles
- Biden-Harris and Trump campaigns comment on Philadelphia police shooting
- Did You Know: National Chocolate Day (Oct. 28)
- Black firefighters' union sues over Trump endorsement
- City Council looks to boost police funding to purchase Tasers
- Protests flare in Philadelphia after police kill Black man
- Pastor Gordon S. Houston
- Alyn Waller leading by example
- Philadelphia struggles with virus upsurge, eyes restrictions
- Heightened unrest in Philadelphia after Black man's killing
- Black militia's name says it all: Not F**king Around Coalition
Images
Videos
Commented
- Coard: Anyone celebrating Columbus Day is racist, ignorant, or both (2)
- Police: 4 shot to death, 1 stabbed to death in Philadelphia (1)
- Coard: Happy 90th Birthday, Charles W. Bowser, Esquire (1)
- New DNC ad campaign aims to ensure Pa.’s Black voters have a plan to cast ballots (1)
- Why the US Postal Service is in deep financial trouble (1)
- City Council looks to boost police funding to purchase Tasers (1)
- Tensions continue to brew between Philly police and community after fatal shooting of Walter Wallace, Jr. (1)
- Black churches mobilizing voters despite virus challenges (1)
- High early voter turnout is encouraging (1)
- A call for board reform at Lincoln University (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.