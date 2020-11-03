1B teaser Nov 3, 2020 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email In the new MOVE documentary, '40 Years a Prisoner,' Mike Africa, Jr., visits the prison cell where he was born. (Screenshot from 40 Years a Prisoner) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Documentary looks at how MOVE became a tragedy Support the Philadelphia Tribune 3B Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Guest Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Register Videos sponsored by: Recent Videos Police Shoot Walter Wallace, Jr. In West Philly City and community leaders are reacting after police officers shot and killed a man armed with a knife on Monday in West Philadelphia. 2020 Women of Achievement Celebration 2020 Women of Achievement Celebration Watch: Chadwick Boseman's Howard University 2018 Commencement speech Watch: Chadwick Boseman's Howard University 2018 Commencement speech Submit Your News & Events We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit An Obituary Obituaries and death notices are paid. The editorial department may decide to cover someone's passing. Go to form This week in History Thisweekinhistory On November 1, 1945, the first issue of Ebony magazine was published. It sold over 25,000 copies Weather by NBC10 Tweets by PhillyTrib Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBlack firefighters' union sues over Trump endorsementPastor Gordon S. HoustonCity Council looks to boost police funding to purchase TasersAlyn Waller leading by exampleBlack militia's name says it all: Not F**king Around CoalitionHeightened unrest in Philadelphia after Black man's killingOn this day 100 years ago, a White mob unleashed the deadliest Election Day violence in US historyPrettyLittleThing features its first model to wear a hijabBlack Republicans confident of a Trump victoryPhilly native, Hall of Fame cornerback Herb Adderley dies at 81 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedCoard: Anyone celebrating Columbus Day is racist, ignorant, or both (2)Police: 4 shot to death, 1 stabbed to death in Philadelphia (1)Coard: Happy 90th Birthday, Charles W. Bowser, Esquire (1)New DNC ad campaign aims to ensure Pa.’s Black voters have a plan to cast ballots (1)Why the US Postal Service is in deep financial trouble (1)City Council looks to boost police funding to purchase Tasers (1)Tensions continue to brew between Philly police and community after fatal shooting of Walter Wallace, Jr. (1)Black churches mobilizing voters despite virus challenges (1)High early voter turnout is encouraging (1)A call for board reform at Lincoln University (1) Latest e-Edition The Philadelphia Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.