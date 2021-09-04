1B teaser Sep 4, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Steven CW Taylor has been all over the world: Greece, Switzerland, Iceland, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Mexico, Spain, Rome and South Africa 6 different times. —Photo by Steven CW Taylor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save New Germantown art gallery embodies the spirit of Ubuntu 4B Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Guest Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Videos sponsored by: Recent Videos Biden provides update on national response to Hurricane Ida Submit Your News & Events We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit An Obituary Obituaries and death notices are paid. The editorial department may decide to cover someone's passing. Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMerrick Garland, get tougher on the insurrectionistsIda’s remnants lead to historic flooding; shelter-in-place as Schuylkill River expected to rise to ‘major flood stage’First day of school: Hite talks staffing shortage, virtual academy, and curriculum changesLincoln's first three home football games to be held in CoatesvilleTemple to face Rutgers in season openerHeading to Made in America and other Philly shows? Here's what you need to knowDistrict schools closed Friday, students to participate in virtual learningPhiladelphia's top cop expects return of students to schools will help policeMemphis adds another Philly connection with Rasheed WallaceBlack marketplace moves from Camden to Glassboro, its ‘vibe of the tribe’ intact Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Philadelphia Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.