Kerry Koranteng is not your ordinary tween. At just 12 years old, Kerry is an entrepreneur and philanthropist with her own nonprofit, the KerryK Foundation. This young girl boss is also the CEO of KerryKLips. She creates lip care products from her home and sells them online. Proceeds from her sales go to help children in need in deprived areas.
Kerry collects new shoes for children in Ghana. She was inspired at age eight after visiting Ghana with her parents, both Ghanaian natives, for the first time. There she saw children begging for money on the streets without shoes and in shabby clothes. She said,
“I started to give away my shoes initially, but it wasn’t enough,” Kerry said. “From there, my pageant sisters also donated shoes to help. Then, when I was introduced to the Millhouse Charities, it picked up. They donated over 1,000 pairs of shoes to my organization.”
Kerry said that she wanted to keep busy during quarantine and began to share her mission on her social media platform. It allowed her to connect and engage with others who wanted to help.
Her mother said watching her daughter’s work is fulfilling and makes her proud. Kerry’s family visits their home continent each summer. Kerry loves traveling back to Ghana. She said she loves connecting with her Ghanaian family during those trips.
A young mogul in training, Kerry balances her charitable work and creating products for her business with school and her extracurricular activities. She is currently a dancer with the Joffrey Ballet and is active in pageants. Her KerryKLips brand helps to pay the shipping costs associated with sending shoes to Ghana. In addition, KerryKLips includes lip gloss, lip scrubs, and lip balms. A lover of science, especially chemistry, Kerry said, she loved creating the products and felt it would help her do more with her charity work.
Kerry wants to expand her Ghanaian contributions to include hygiene kits and branch out her giving to other parts of Africa. “I feel grateful that I’m able to have a chance to give back to the children in Ghana, and I love seeing the faces of the children when I give them new shoes,” Kerry said.
