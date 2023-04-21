Residents of a South Philadelphia neighborhood are again confronting the trauma of gun violence after a 12-year-old boy was shot Thursday night, the third child hit by gunfire in the city in a two-day period.
"Kids are afraid to jump rope or play basketball or anything," said South Philly resident Steve Payton. "They need safe spaces to play."
The 12-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks at 23rd and Tasker streets in South Philadelphia at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to Children's Hospital by police and was listed in stable condition.
On Thursday morning, a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot on the 5300 block of Grays Ferry Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia. And on Wednesday, a 15-year-old boy was hit by gunfire in front of the Marie Dendy Recreation Center in North Philadelphia.
The 12-year-old was riding a mountain bike a short distance from his home, between a small neighborhood bar and the nearby New Greater Bethel Apostolic Church, police said.
A 30-year-old man at the scene was also shot twice in the upper right thigh, and drove off after he was hit. Police officers found him four blocks away and was he transported to Presbyterian Hospital.
The motive and suspects are unknown. No weapon was recovered and the investigation is ongoing.
A neighbor who declined to give his name said Friday that he stayed up all night worrying. He said he was walking home around the time of the incident and saw a black car with tinted windows roaring by and a white car. He wondered whether the drivers had anything to do with the incident.
Amir More, 11, said he and his father were pulling up in front of their house when they heard shooting and police cars arrived. "We ran into the house," he said. He said he doesn't know the boy who was shot, but the whole thing was really scary.
"My wife said she thought she heard shots," said Charles Williams. He said he looked out the window and saw the police. "I've lived here a long time and it's a good neighborhood from here to 23rd Street, usually," he said. "After that ...," he just shook his head.
"I don't even want to come out as much," said Easha Green. She was walking with her 7-year-old daughter. "I'm taking her in the house so we play something nice and safe, and cool."
Police said they close to arresting the man they believe shot the 15-year-old boy at the Marie Denby Recreation Center near 10th and Jefferson streets. Police spokesperson Eric McLaurin said a new street camera showed a 20-year-old suspect who is being sought for attempted murder and related charges.
Anyone who knows the shooters' whereabouts is encouraged to contact the police at 215-686-8270, 215-686-TIPS (8477), tips@phillypolice.com or 911.
Meanwhile, also on Thursday, a group of teenagers shot at a Fed Ex truck in the Lawndale section of Northeast Philadelphia, barely missing the 39-year-old driver. Eleven shots were fired and the truck was hit four times, including three bullets that went through the windshield.
The shots rang out at 10:14 p.m. on the 200 block of Van Kirk Street. Two other vehicles on the street were also struck by gunfire, although no injuries were reported.
No weapons have been recovered, and the suspects are unknown. However, the Fed Ex truck was equipped with outward-facing cameras and, once again, the video could help police with the ongoing investigation.
