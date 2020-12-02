The 12 Days of Christmas Inc. Philadelphia Chapter recently adopted two local schools and is gearing up for their biggest holiday fundraiser of the year.

“Our passion is to serve families and children in need. Thereby strengthening the communities around us. Our mission is to share our blessings with others through effort, charitable activities and community involvement,” said Stephanie Boyd, Philadelphia’s 12 Days of Christmas Inc. chapter president.

Twelve Days of Christmas, Inc. was founded in 1999 with a basic premise, to place focus and efforts towards impacting the lives of the less fortunate and to add smiles to faces by providing holiday cheer.

”Beyond the holiday season, our organization has expanded to serve our communities throughout the year by encouraging and ensuring a successful return to school to students around the country by providing uniforms, backpacks and grade appropriate school supplies,” said Boyd.

Christmas came early for the students of Paul Robeson High School and William D. Kelley Elementary School this year.

“We have provided two schools, Paul Robeson and William D. Kelley with checks in the amount of $3,500 to provide students with hotspots and Chrome Books,” said Boyd.

“We realized that during the pandemic, our children are studying from home but that there were students that were in need of the sufficient supplies. We knew that there was a need so we garnered the support of our friends and sponsors to fill a void,” she said.

A week before the Thanksgiving break, the organization held a special ‘Twelve Days of Christmas Digital Learning Presentation’, officially announcing its adoption of the schools.

“I’m absolutely amazed and astonished by the generosity of this gift and the gifts to come to support our families,” said Richard Gordon, Principal, Paul Robeson High School.

“I feel like these gifts are going to be so impactful with reminding our families of how much we are a one school community and together we will overcome these challenges we are currently experiencing,” said Gordon.

According to Gordon, the transition to a virtual platform has been difficult for a lot of families.

“It’s been challenging for students to adjust, mentally, physically, and emotionally,” he said.

“A lot of our families are going through challenges including emotional and financial concerns. These gifts are an amazing token of appreciation to our students who despite much difficulty are continuing to move forward,” said Gordon.

Philadelphia is a newly established chapter of Twelve Days of Christmas, Inc.. The chapter was formally established in October, and is now one of nine chapters making up Twelve Days of Christmas, Inc., a national volunteer organization whose members have been committed to supporting underserved children.

“Saturday December 5, 8pm eastern time,all nine chapters will be coming together for our Coast to Coast Christmas Soiree Virtual Party,” said Monica Lewis, Philadelphia 12 Days of Christmas Inc. member.

The holiday soiree allows the chapters across the nation to collectively raise money for Christmas gifts for kids and will be one of their biggest fundraisers this year.

“Each city will be featured and it will be much like DJ Nice’s Club Quarantine,” said Lewis. “We are asking people to get dressed up in their cocktail finest. We want to make it feel like you’re doing something special for this time of the year,” she said.

This will support buying gifts and making Christmas even a bit more special for families in the city.

"The spirit of Christmas is reflected in our focus on giving gifts, like a cherished toy, but also the long lasting gift of literacy," said Nicole Cober Johnson, National President, 12 Days of Christmas Inc.

“We want to empower all children, particularly black children, with the love of reading that will last a lifetime. We are thrilled to welcome the dynamic women of Philadelphia into our organization. They're a strong, positive force that will connect us to the amazing community of children who we want to serve,” said Johnson.