A new $10 million fund geared toward Black, brown and small developers seeking to build affordable housing is now taking applications, according to the fund’s chair.
Mo Rushdy, chair of the non-profit Philadelphia Accelerator Fund, said the idea for the fund came from City Council’s recognition a few years ago that there is a shortage of affordable housing in Philadelphia.
The city said it needed 30,000 affordable housing units built by 2028.
Currently, much of the affordable housing being built in the city is by developers whose mission is doing so, he said. The rest is being built by private developers who bid on city requests for proposals to build affordable housing.
“So essentially the private sector was never a serious part of building affordable housing in this city,” Rushdy said.
Typically, about 250 affordable homes a year are now being built in Philadelphia.
But Rushdy said it isn’t enough.
“So you need about 3,000 to 4,000 affordable homes a year in production to catch up to the need in Philadelphia. The city is sitting on a lot of vacant land,” Rushdy said.
“The idea came out of City Council, but the Philadelphia Accelerator Fund was formed independently,” said Rushdy, who is also managing partner of RiverWard Group and an advocate for affordable housing.
Under a city law enacted in October 2019, a developer who commits to building a project with at least 51% affordable housing can get a city-owned parcel of land for a $1.
“It creates a vehicle where it opens up the door where the private sector can go in with its muscle and its financing and build hundreds, if not thousands of affordable homes,” Rushdy said. “So when it was passed it created a whole affordable housing blueprint.”
Now the door for the private sector is open.
“But that sidelines the Black and brown and small developers that don’t have the access to capital that a lot of other developers have,” Rushdy said.
So the Philadelphia Accelerator Fund is designed to help small developers, primary Black and brown, to finance the predevelopment and land acquisition costs, although it does not replace a construction loan. The fund will make introductions for clients to banks that finance affordable housing and help to navigate the process.
The fund is financed by $10 million from the city to cover any loan losses. And Citizens Bank and Univest Bank have each contributed $5 million.
Other funding partners are Mission Driven Finance, Philadelphia Industrial Development Corp., High Impact Finance and Octo Design Group.
“Citizens makes a range of investments in communities across its footprint," said Frank Quaratiello, a Citizens Bank spokesman. “The bank is committed to creating a diverse and equitable world and that is important to what we do. We see this and other investments as furthering that goal.”
James Sanders is senior vice president of commercial lending at Univest Bank, a full service community bank based in Montgomery County with offices in South Philadelphia and Mount Airy.
”We saw it as an opportunity to invest in an organization that is doing something exciting and extraordinary for small and diverse businesses in the city of Philadelphia, which is part of our service area, and we are excited about that, ” Sanders said.
Sanders said the bank might consider investing more money if the loans are good and are repaid with minimal defaults.
The loans are open to historically disadvantaged groups, with a focus on Black and brown developers, along with non-profit and small developers. Approval is based more on experience, technical knowledge and project viability than on the credit score of the developer.
For more information and to apply, go to the website www.phlfund.com.
The Philadelphia Accelerator Fund has a goal to raise about $30 million to $35 million by the end of 2022, $60 million by the end of 2023 and $100 million by the end of 2024.
