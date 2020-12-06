The surgeon general’s Call to Action said the 10 most effective strategies for controlling hypertension are:
Increase awareness of health risks.
Recognize economic burden.
Eliminate disparities in access to care and health outcomes.
Promote physical activity opportunities.
Promote opportunities to access healthy foods and good nutrition.
Connect to lifestyle change resources.
Use standardized treatment approaches.
Promote team-based care.
Empower and equip patients.
Recognize and reward clinicians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.