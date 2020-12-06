The surgeon general’s Call to Action said the 10 most effective strategies for controlling hypertension are:

Increase awareness of health risks.

Recognize economic burden.

Eliminate disparities in access to care and health outcomes.

Promote physical activity opportunities.

Promote opportunities to access healthy foods and good nutrition.

Connect to lifestyle change resources.

Use standardized treatment approaches.

Promote team-based care.

Empower and equip patients.

Recognize and reward clinicians.