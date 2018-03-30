After serving more than 31 years of a life sentence on a homicide charge, Suave Gonzalez was released on Nov. 20, 2017, set free because of a 2012 Supreme Court decision that ruled sentencing juveniles to life without parole was unconstitutional. Gonzalez, 48, had been in prison since he was…
You may not know that today is April 1, the infamous April Fool’s Day. It may also surprise you that today is Easter Sunday. Even if you participated in Palm Sunday and Good Friday services last week, the realization that today is Easter may have escaped you. For me, Easter has come early an…
For five decades, percussionist, composer and producer James Mtume, 71, has performed his music, moving easily through genres including alternative jazz, R&B, hip-hop and film scoring. Mtume’s talent is in his blood — he is a member of an illustrious Philadelphia family of musicians.
Hartman Carter Jr., a foster parent, died on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. He was 77.
HARRISBURG – First lady Frances Wolf and Maj. Gen. Anthony Carrelli, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general, joined the Pennsylvania Commission for Women to host the third annual Female Veterans Day Ceremony in celebration of Women’s History Month, which runs through March.
The family of Stephon Clark, the 22-year-old black man shot and killed by Sacramento Police, will be exploring "every legal remedy possible" in search of justice, according to their attorney Benjamin Crump.
